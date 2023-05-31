Jarkiholi stops by for snacks at Belagavi canteen

Satish Jarkiholi stops by for snacks at Mahaveer Canteen in Belagavi

Raju Gavali
Raju Gavali, DHNS, Belagavi,
  • May 31 2023, 10:45 ist
  • updated: May 31 2023, 10:45 ist
Public Works Department Minister Satish Jarkiholi having snacks at a canteen in Belagavi on Tuesday. Credit: Special arrangement

Karnataka Public Works Department Minister Satish Jarkiholi took everyone by surprise as he stopped by for snacks at Mahaveer Canteen at Club Road here on Tuesday evening.

Prior to that, Jarkiholi held review meeting with officials of different departments at Suvarna Vidhan Soudha and had lunch with MLAs and officials.

In the evening, he was spotted at the canteen.

People, who were at the canteen, were taken aback by his simplicity.

India News
Karnataka
Karnataka News
Belagavi
vidhan soudha

