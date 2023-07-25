Schools, PU colleges shut in Belagavi's Khanapur amid heavy rains

Primary and high schools and Pre-University colleges in Belagavi's Khanapur will be closed on July 25 in the wake of heavy rainfall in the taluk.

Deputy Commissioner Nitesh Patil announced that the holiday has been announced in the interest of safety of students.

Yesterday, the state government put four districts - Kalaburagi, Bidar, Yadgir and Vijayapura - on high alert in the wake of heavy rainfall.

In north interior Karnataka, there has been 170 per cent more rainfall than normal. In Kalaburagi, it is 300 per cent; Yadgir - 160 per cent, Bidar - 155 per cent, Belagavi - 186 per cent, Bagalkot - 174 per cent, Vijayapura - 185 per cent and Gadag - 166 per cent. The India Meteorological Department has predicted good rainfall until July 28, and the next four days are crucial, Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda said.

Addressing reporters in Vidhana Soudha after chairing a meeting with top officials, Byre Gowda said that 27 persons have lost their lives due to tragedies occurring against the backdrop of heavy rains. Now, there is heavy rainfall ahead and one relief camp has been opened in Dakshina Kannada and three in Uttara Kannada district.