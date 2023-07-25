Schools, PU colleges shut in Belagavi's Khanapur today

Schools, PU colleges shut in Belagavi's Khanapur amid heavy rains

Deputy Commissioner Nitesh Patil announced that the holiday has been announced in the interest of safety of students.

Raju Gavali
Raju Gavali, DHNS, Belagavi,
  • Jul 25 2023, 08:11 ist
  • updated: Jul 25 2023, 08:11 ist
Yesterday, the state government put four districts - Kalaburagi, Bidar, Yadgir and Vijayapura - on high alert in the wake of heavy rainfall. Credit: DH Photo

Primary and high schools and Pre-University colleges in Belagavi's Khanapur will be closed on July 25 in the wake of heavy rainfall in the taluk.

Deputy Commissioner Nitesh Patil announced that the holiday has been announced in the interest of safety of students.

Also Read — Heavy rains in Karnataka: Govt puts four districts put high alert

Yesterday, the state government put four districts - Kalaburagi, Bidar, Yadgir and Vijayapura - on high alert in the wake of heavy rainfall.

In north interior Karnataka, there has been 170 per cent more rainfall than normal. In Kalaburagi, it is 300 per cent; Yadgir - 160 per cent, Bidar - 155 per cent, Belagavi - 186 per cent, Bagalkot - 174 per cent, Vijayapura - 185 per cent and Gadag - 166 per cent. The India Meteorological Department has predicted good rainfall until July 28, and the next four days are crucial, Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda said.

Addressing reporters in Vidhana Soudha after chairing a meeting with top officials, Byre Gowda said that 27 persons have lost their lives due to tragedies occurring against the backdrop of heavy rains. Now, there is heavy rainfall ahead and one relief camp has been opened in Dakshina Kannada and three in Uttara Kannada district.

 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Belagavi
Karnataka
India News
Monsoon Season

Related videos

What's Brewing

Indian travellers to Australia to cross 400K in 2023

Indian travellers to Australia to cross 400K in 2023

Billionaire Ravi Ruia acquires sprawling London mansion

Billionaire Ravi Ruia acquires sprawling London mansion

Al Hilal make world record £259mn bid for Kylian Mbappe

Al Hilal make world record £259mn bid for Kylian Mbappe

After McDonald's some Subway outlets drop tomatoes

After McDonald's some Subway outlets drop tomatoes

ICC launches first-ever umpire education course

ICC launches first-ever umpire education course

Is it really hotter now than any time in 100,000 years?

Is it really hotter now than any time in 100,000 years?

Inaugural goods train reaches Manipur's Khongsang

Inaugural goods train reaches Manipur's Khongsang

Adidas gets $565 mn in orders for unsold Yeezy shoes

Adidas gets $565 mn in orders for unsold Yeezy shoes

Ancient soil beneath Greenland's ice offers a warning

Ancient soil beneath Greenland's ice offers a warning

 