Soldier from Gokak dies due to cardiac arrest 

A soldier from Melmatti village in Gokak taluk died due to cardiac arrest at Military Hospital at Aurangabad on Tuesday.

He has been identified as Shankar Balappa Yaligar (33).

Superintendent of Police Dr Sanjeev Patil informed that the remains of the soldier will arrive in the village at 8 am on Wednesday. Villagers have decided to stage a final procession before conducting last rites.