Stones pelted at boy's hostel in Belgaum over molestation incident

Family members and relatives of a girl who was allegedly molested by a youth, who claimed to an inmate of Dr B R Ambedkar Post Metric Hostel at Sangameshwar Nagar in Belgaum, pelted stones at the facility on Sunday night to avenge the act.

Police said that a youth who claimed to be an inmate of the hostel had been teasing a 20-year-old girl for the past few days and had been forcing her to befriend him. On Sunday the youth attempted to molest her. The girl escaped and informed her family members of the act.

Enraged by it, family members and friends of the girls family pelted stones on the hostel in the late evening hours in which window panes were damaged.

The girl was not aware of the proper name and identity of the boy but she has filed a complaint with the APMC police. Hostel management too has filed a complaint regarding the stone-pelting incident.

Police said they were making attempts to identify the accused youth based on the description given by the girl.

Senior police officials visited the spot.