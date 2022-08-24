Three more arrested in KPTCL exam scam; 4 suspects at large

Three persons, including a guest lecturer of a government degree college, have been arrested on Wednesday in connection with alleged malpractices in the recruitment exam conducted to fill up junior assistants in KPTCL.

The arrested are Adesh Naganuri (26), a native of Kamatanuru and a guest lecturer at Hukkeri govt degree college, Madiwalappa Toranagatti (36) and Shankar Unakal (30), both from Bailhongal taluk. The number of arrests in the case has gone up to 12. Four suspects are still at large.

According to police, Adesh Naganuri, sitting at a farmhouse at (BK) Shirahatti in Hukkeri taluk, provided answers via Bluetooth device. Balappa and Shankar are relatives of the candidates. The police have seized a car, two Bluetooth devices and three mobile phones.

Meanwhile, the Belagavi police have arrested a man from Haliyal in Uttara Kannada after interrogating him in connection with the KPTCL exam scam. A candidate had lodged a complaint in Gokak police station on the alleged malpractice and had named three from Uttara Kannada in his plaint.

Uttara Kannada SP Suman Pennekar told DH, "I have no specific information on the involvement of candidates from the district in exam fraud. However, no malpractice was reported in the recruitment exam held at 11 centres in Karwar and two in Kumta."