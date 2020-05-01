Three more test positive for COVID-19 in Belagavi, tally at 72

COVID-19 positive cases continued to increase in the district with three more secondary contacts of a positive patient from Kuduchi town in Raibag taluk testing positive on Friday, taking the tally to 72.

The three are P574 male aged 55 years, P575 female aged 30 years and P576 male aged 50 years who tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday.

They were secondary contacts of COVID-19 positive patient P301 from Kuduchi and have been admitted in the Belagavi Institute of Medical Sciences-District Hospital for treatment.

District until now has recorded 72 COVID-19 positive cases of whom 10 have recovered and one has succumbed to COVID-19.