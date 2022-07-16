Two farmers electrocuted in Savadatti 

Raju Gavali
Raju Gavali, DHNS, Belagavi,
  • Jul 16 2022, 17:46 ist
  • updated: Jul 16 2022, 17:46 ist

Two farmers were electrocuted after coming in contact with a damaged electricity cable lying in their sugarcane field at Hirur village in Savadatti taluk on Saturday.

Deceased farmers were identified as Fakkirappa Siddappa Chandaragi (54) and Mahadev Durgappa Metri (40) both residents of Hirur village. They died on the spot due to electrocution from a damaged electric cable while working in a sugarcane field.

Savadatti police have registered a case.

