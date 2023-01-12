Two washed away in canal in Ramdurg

Two washed away in canal in Ramdurg

Raju Gavali, DHNS, Belagavi,
  • Jan 12 2023, 16:05 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Two persons were washed away in the Malaprabha left bank canal, between Torangatti and Ujinakoppa villages, in Ramdurg taluk of Belagavi district on Wednesday evening.

According to the police, one person fell into the canal and was washed away while he was trying to drink water. The other person who tried to help him also got washed away due to water currents. 

Police and Fire and Emergency teams are making efforts to retrieve their bodies.

The persons who were washed away are yet to be identified.
 

Karnataka
Karnataka News
India News

