UK returned woman tests negative for Covid-19

A woman who returned to the city from the United Kingdom has tested negative on Tuesday.

The 40-year-old woman had come to Bengaluru from the United Kingdom on December 14. She had later travelled to Jamkhandi in Bagalkot by road and reached the city on Tuesday. As per the guidelines of the state war room after a new strain of Covid-19 was found in the United Kingdom, she was contacted and asked to undergo a Covid-19 test and remain in isolation.

Deputy commissioner M G Hiremath informed late on Tuesday that Covid-19 test report of the woman has been received and that she has tested negative.