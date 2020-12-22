Voting in first phase of Gram Panchayat polls begins in Karnataka

Voting for the first phase of Gram Panchayat elections began on a slow note in seven taluks wherein elections are being held on Tuesday.

The first hour of voting saw sparse polling owing to cold weather. But, polling is expected to increase as the day progresses.

Gram Panchayat's from Belagavi, Khanapur, Bailhongal, Kittur, Gokak, Mudalagi and Hukkeri are going for polls in the first phase.

Police dispersed people assembled in a group at a polling station at Kangrali KH village in Belagavi taluk where one political activist was campaigning and making an attempt to influence voters in favour of particular candidates.

In Hirebagewadi village in Belagavi taluk mobs of supporters of candidates were caned by police as they refused to leave the place.