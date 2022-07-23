Was in Mumbai to spy on Congress leaders’ activities in 2019, claims social activist

“A senior politician of the state had sent me to Mumbai for updates on Congress legislators who stayed at a hotel after quitting the H D Kumaraswamy government,” Channapatna social activist Navyashree Rao claimed here on Saturday.

Kumaraswamy had to resign as chief minister of the Congress-JD(S) coalition government in the third week of July 2019 after some legislators resigned from the Assembly membership.

“I also went to Mumbai after Congress legislators were shifted there. I had secretly provided details of their stay to the Congress leaders in the state,” she told reporters.

She was in Belagavi to lodge a complaint with the police after her private videos went viral on social media.

“We four women had gone to the hotel. We completed the task given to us and shared details with the Congress leaders. It is false that we were at the hotel for honey trapping,” she claimed. Navyashree said that she intended to contest from an Assembly segment in Belagavi district and the Congress leader had approved it. However, horticulture department assistant director Rajkumar Takale used her sexually, tarnishing her image. “I have married Takale. He has released my private videos. I was trapped by him,” she alleged.