Will work as bridge between Centre and state, says Eranna Kadadi

Rajya Sabha Member Eranna Kadadi said that he would work as a bridge between the state and Centre to get funds for the development of Karnataka.

The former president of the Zilla Panchayat said he was aware of the funds released by the Centre and the schemes and he would ensure that the funds released are utilised.

Kadadi made his maiden visit to Belagavi on Saturday after being elected unopposed to the Upper House of Parliament. MLAs Abhay Patil, Anil Benake, district president Sanjay Patil, state spokesperson M B Zirali and other leaders of the party welcomed Kadadi.

Speaking to reporters, he said he was aware of the needs of the people and their expectations from Parliament members. "Programmes and schemes of the Centre need to reach the people. With my experience of people's needs, I will work towards living up to their expectations," he said.

He said that the BJP, by fielding a common party worker and getting him elected to the Rajya Sabha, has given the message that commoners can also make it to the Upper House of Parliament. The BJP has sent the message across the political spectrum and workers from other political parties too are making demands to give them justice, he said.

Kadadi said that he would discharge his responsibilities with the cooperation of party leaders and elected representatives from the district and state. "All of them have expressed support to me and there are no factions in BJP," he said.

He said he was not competent enough to speak about whether BJP would spring a surprise while selecting candidates for the elections to Karnataka Legislative Council later in the month. "BJP state core committee and high command will take a decision in this regard. We have to wait and see who the party fields in the election. As of now, we are unaware of the candidates who will be in the fray," he said.

Regarding elections for the Belagavi District Central Cooperative Bank slated for next month, he said the BJP will show its existence and the chairman will be from the party.