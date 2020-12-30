Woman murdered in District Hospital premises in Belagavi

A woman working as a security guard was murdered near the canteen in the premises of District Hospital in Belagavi on Wednesday morning.

The deceased has been identified as Sudharani native of Moogbasav village in Bailhongal taluk. Reasons behind the murder were not known.

Iranna Jagajampi is suspected to be the accused and police are on a lookout for him. APMC Police Station Police Inspector Javed Mushapuri visited the spot and investigations were in progress.