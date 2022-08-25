Writer, researcher Jyotsna Kamat passes away

Writer, researcher and retired director of All India Radio, Bengaluru, Jyotsna Kamat passed away at her residence in Bengaluru on Wednesday. She was 85.

Wife of late writer Krishnanand Kamat, she had worked in various stations of All India Radio across the country and was a well-known name in public broadcasting. She was a recipient of Karnataka Sahitya Academy, Rajyotsava, K Shamarao and Dr T M A Pai awards.