Youth found murdered on street in old Belagavi

Youth found murdered on street in old Belagavi

He has been identified as Jaypal Garani (35) resident of Ambedkar Galli

Raju Gavali
Raju Gavali, DHNS, Belagavi,
  • Dec 17 2020, 10:50 ist
  • updated: Dec 17 2020, 10:50 ist
The incident could have taken place late night on Wednesday or in the early hours of Thursday. Credit: iStock Photo

A youth was found murdered at Rayat Galli in old Belagavi suburb on Thursday.

He has been identified as Jaypal Garani (35) resident of Ambedkar Galli. Jaypal was found dead on the street with injuries suffered due to attack with sharp weapons on his neck and body.

The incident, which could have taken place late night on Wednesday or in the early hours of Thursday, came to the fore at the dawn when residents in the lane came out for their regular chores.

Shahapur police are investigating the case.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Belagavi
Crime
Karnataka

What's Brewing

Covid-19: You may soon know how effective your mask is

Covid-19: You may soon know how effective your mask is

Bubble 'prisons' to BLM, cricket confronted reality

Bubble 'prisons' to BLM, cricket confronted reality

Turkey run, anyone? Unheralded sport stories of 2020

Turkey run, anyone? Unheralded sport stories of 2020

K'taka school teachers show how they survived pandemic

K'taka school teachers show how they survived pandemic

The Lead: Read(s) of the week — Memoirs and more

The Lead: Read(s) of the week — Memoirs and more

Sticky and lethal: Magnetic bombs terrorize Kabul

Sticky and lethal: Magnetic bombs terrorize Kabul

Alibaba develops tech for customers to detect Uighurs

Alibaba develops tech for customers to detect Uighurs

How to send a recap of 2020 to friends and family

How to send a recap of 2020 to friends and family

 