Youth found murdered on street in old Belagavi

A youth was found murdered at Rayat Galli in old Belagavi suburb on Thursday.

He has been identified as Jaypal Garani (35) resident of Ambedkar Galli. Jaypal was found dead on the street with injuries suffered due to attack with sharp weapons on his neck and body.

The incident, which could have taken place late night on Wednesday or in the early hours of Thursday, came to the fore at the dawn when residents in the lane came out for their regular chores.

Shahapur police are investigating the case.