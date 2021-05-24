Vaccinate II PU students, K J George tells Karnataka govt

Former Congress minister K J George has urged Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa to exercise "a lot of caution" in conducting the II PU exams and argued to vaccinate students on priority.

"With the experts having warned that the third Covid wave could hit us in the next few months, the state government's decision to conduct exams has to be executed with a lot of caution," George stated in a letter to Yediyurappa.

"I request the state government to kindly expedite administration of both doses of vaccines (in stipulated time gap) to children facing II PUC exams so that they are shielded against this life-threatening disease," he said.

George also said all staff and teachers on exam duty should also be given the vaccines. "Our aim should be to save lives, not put them to risk," he said.