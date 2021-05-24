Vaccinate II PU students, George tells Karnataka govt

Vaccinate II PU students, K J George tells Karnataka govt

George also said all staff and teachers on exam duty should also be given the vaccines

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • May 24 2021, 21:53 ist
  • updated: May 25 2021, 00:31 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI Photo

Former Congress minister K J George has urged Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa to exercise "a lot of caution" in conducting the II PU exams and argued to vaccinate students on priority.

"With the experts having warned that the third Covid wave could hit us in the next few months, the state government's decision to conduct exams has to be executed with a lot of caution," George stated in a letter to Yediyurappa.

"I request the state government to kindly expedite administration of both doses of vaccines (in stipulated time gap) to children facing II PUC exams so that they are shielded against this life-threatening disease," he said.

George also said all staff and teachers on exam duty should also be given the vaccines. "Our aim should be to save lives, not put them to risk," he said.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

K J George
Karnataka
Coronavirus
Coronavirus vaccine
examination

Related videos

What's Brewing

Why is Covid killing so many pregnant women in India?

Why is Covid killing so many pregnant women in India?

Gau mutra to bhabhiji papad: Covid myths go unchecked

Gau mutra to bhabhiji papad: Covid myths go unchecked

Mid-air wedding in flight violating Covid norms

Mid-air wedding in flight violating Covid norms

Would you buy these Japanese Yubari melons for $24,800?

Would you buy these Japanese Yubari melons for $24,800?

Zimbabwe cricketer’s tweet lands him Puma sponsorship

Zimbabwe cricketer’s tweet lands him Puma sponsorship

 