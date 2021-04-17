'Vaccine not substitute for Covid precautionary measures'

Vaccination will definitely help move forward and help reducing the intensity of Covid-19 to a great extent, said Dr E V S Maben, Professor and Head of department of General Medicine, A J Institute of Medical Sciences (AJIMS).

He was delivering a talk at a webinar and Facebook live session on “Moving Forward is a New Normal,” organised by A J Hospital and Research Centre, Kuntikan and DH Brandspot, on Saturday.

“Vaccine generates antibodies to fight against the virus within six weeks after receiving the booster dose. But vaccine is not a substitute for precautionary measures such as wearing face masks, following social distancing and using sanitisers, which have to be observed without fail”, he said.

Dr Maben said that there may be mild effects after vaccination, such as giddiness, nausea and mild fever.

Dr Maben said people working from home should also follow precautionary measures. Sitting in front of laptops for long hours could lead to cervical spondylitis, muscle stiffness, headache and back pain. Therefore one should ensure correct body posture while at work.

Dr Deepthi V H, Assistant Professor in the department of Psychiatry, AJIMS, said people working from home should plan a schedule and wear office attire while working thelp have a clarity between work and leisure in order to avoid an erratic routine.

She further said; “Exaggerated figures on Covid-19 positive cases and related death rate will have a negative impact on mental health. One should consult the experts to clear misconceptions and rely upon trustworthy sources of information.”

During Covid-19 pandemic, the emotional health of people is also effected. This may be due to the loss of lives of their loved ones, owing to the pandemic. In such cases, people could divert their mind towards hobbies such as reading good literature, Dr Deepthi added.