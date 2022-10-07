Varahi plan: Neeravari Nigam rapped for flouting rules

Karnataka Neeravari Nigam Ltd (KNNL), a state government agency, has been pulled up for brinkmanship for trying to pressure forest officials to clear a project which requires felling of 5,854 trees.

KNNL submitted a request to the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC) seeking 43.2 acres of forest land for the Varahi left bank canal project in the Malnad region of Udupi district. The project includes a pumping station to irrigate 6,728.6 acres of agriculture land on a higher elevation.

According to rules, a project proponent should assess the environmental impact and forest requirement for the entire project before beginning the work on the ground.

The Regional Expert Committee, which took up the project for scrutiny, conducted a site inspection and found that the rule has been violated.

"It was a shock to find that KNNL has already started civil work in non-forest areas. On several stretches of the alignment, the canal work has been almost completed. How can any agency -- whether private or public -- take it for granted that they will get clearance to divert a huge chunk of forest and cut 6,000 trees," a member asked.

The REC slammed KNNL for creating a "irreversible" situation and forcing experts to approve the project. "Huge amount of taxpayers' money has been already spent to work on the project even before the approval. There is no option left but to recommend the project for final approval by the Centre," the member noted.

Feasibility in question

Experts of the committee noted that KNNL is lifting water to irrigate an area in about 15 villages in Udupi district. Unlike drought-affected villages of interior districts, these villages get normal rain.

"This is an area where local initiatives to preserve water would have done wonders and empower farmers by putting them on a sustainable track," the REC member said.

A senior official in the KNNL acknowledged the problem. "The project dates back to 1996 and the environment clearances were received before the 2005 EIA rules kicked in. So, we have a situation where political leaders of the region pressure us to complete the work. There is no scope to raise the question of feasibility at this juncture," he said.

KNNL managing director Mallikarjun Gunge could not be reached for a comment.