Varavara Rao moves HC against NBW in 2005 Naxal attack case

Telugu poet Pendyala Varavara Rao has approached the Karnataka High Court seeking quashing of the non-bailable warrant (NBW) issued by a trial court at Madhugiri in Tumakuru district.

He is one of the accused in the Venkatammanahalli Naxal attack case.

The petition is likely to come up for hearing in a couple of days, after undergoing the scrutiny process.

The non-bailable warrant was issued by the 4th Additional District and Sessions Court at Madhugiri on October 21, in view of non-appearance. The trial court has directed that Varavara Rao be produced before the court by October 28.

In his petition, Rao has claimed that he was granted bail in the case on November 28, 2019. He stated that the application seeking for recalling of the body warrant was rejected by the trial court and a non-bailable warrant was issued on October 21, 2021.

Also read: HC says Elgar Parishad accused Varavara Rao needn't surrender till November 18

The petition further stated that he was granted conditional bail in the Bhima Koregaon case by the Bombay high court on medical grounds for a period of a month. The condition was that he shall not leave the jurisdiction of NIA court at Mumbai.

He stated that non-appearance before the trial court at Madhugiri on October 21 was bona fide, unintentional and beyond his control. He has requested the high court to permit him to enter his appearance through Video Conferencing before the trial court at Madhugiri, he claimed.

The case is related to the attack on policemen in 2005. On the night of February 10, 2005, Naxals gunned down seven Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP) constables and a civilian at Venkatammanahalli school in Pavagada taluk of Tumakuru district.

The attack was seen as revenge for the police encounter of Naxal leader Saket Rajan, who was gunned down at Menasinahadya in Chikkamagaluru district on February 5, 2005.

