Varsities told to vaccinate students above 18 yrs from May 1

The state-run universities and higher education institutions have been asked to take all necessary measures to vaccinate everyone above 18 years from

May 1.

In a video conference with vice chancellors of various universities and higher education minister, the governor and chancellor of state universities Vajubahi Vala on Wednesday directed the varsity heads to constitute committees to monitor vaccination. “The universities must educate students and through them their parents and the society about the second wave of Covid-19. The universities must convince every student above 18 years to get vaccinated,” said the Governor.

The state higher education minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan advised the university authorities to monitor even a mild cough, cold and fever among students and staff. “In case of cold, cough or fever, they should undergo Covid-19 test and if the results come positive then they should take the medication immediately as per the doctors advice,” said the minister.