K'taka flood: Vatal Nagaraj demands Rs 25K compensation

Vatal Nagaraj demands interim compensation of Rs 25,000 crore for flood losses in Karnataka

Raju Gavali
Raju Gavali, DHNS, Belagavi,
  • Oct 16 2020, 16:42 ist
  • updated: Oct 16 2020, 16:42 ist
Kannada Chaluvali Vatal Paksha leader Vatal Nagaraj staging demonstration before Suvarna Vidhan Soudha in Belagavi on Friday demanding interim relief of Rs 25,000 crore from centre for flood losses. Credit: DH Photo

Kannada Chaluvali Vatal Paksha leader Vatal Nagaraj demanded interim compensation of Rs 25,000 crore from centre for compensation of losses of properties and crops due rain and floods in the North Karnataka region.

Vatal Nagaraj staged a demonstration before Suvarna Vidhan Soudha on Friday demanding compensation for the losses suffered.

He demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi visit the flood affected areas of the state on the same lines as he visits other states during nature's fury and release interim compensation of Rs 25,000 crore.

Nagaraj raised slogans in support of the demands. He was detained by the police and later released.

Vatal Nagaraj
Karnataka
Flood
Rainfall
Belagavi

