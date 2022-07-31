Veerashaiva Mahasabha to press for central OBC status

The All India Veerashaiva Mahasabha will organise a meeting at Freedom Park on August 1 to mount pressure on the government seeking inclusion of the community under the central OBC list.
Addressing a news conference, Mahasabha’s Karnataka unit president N Thippanna said Veerashaiva-Lingayats are in the state’s OBC list for the past 60 years. “However, our demand to get included in the central OBC list is pending. The meeting on August 1 will urge the government to fulfill our demand and a representation will be given to the chief minister.”
Under the central OBC list, Veerashaiva-Lingayats will get a share in 27% reservation in jobs and educational institutions. There are 106 sub-sects among Veerashaiva-Lingayats. The Centre has given OBC status only for 30 sub-sects.
“The exclusion has led to Veerashaiva-Lingayats facing injustice in various central jobs and all-India services. We’re asking for us to be included in the central OBC list just like other communities,” Thippanna said.
