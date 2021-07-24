Vehicles banned on Charmadi Ghat in the night

Chikkamagaluru Deputy Commissioner K N Ramesh banned the movement of vehicles on Charmadi Ghat road in the night until further orders on Friday.

Ambulances and vehicles supplying oxygen were exempted from the ban.

The movement of heavy vehicles was banned. Light vehicles like KSRTC bus, lorry, tempo traveller, ambulance, car, jeep, van, two-wheelers were allowed to ply from 6 am to 7 pm. Beltangady Tahasildar Mahesh J said the landslide at sixth curve in Charmadi ghats was a minor landslide.

"Official from NH division of state PWD had inspected the landslide and took steps to prevent more mud from caving in," Mahesh told DH.