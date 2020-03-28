Vendors oppose shifting of vegetable market to exhibition grounds

Even though the district administration and Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) are taking measures to ensure the safety of the people and to contain the spread of COVID-19, vegetable vendors seem not bothered to follow the instructions and opposed the shifting of the vegetable market. However, the farmers were shifted to Dasara Exhibition Grounds to do business.

The officials ordered to shift the vegetable market on MG Road to Dasara Exhibition Grounds, to ensure social distancing. But, the vendors declined to shift and staged a protest. They also laid a siege to Krishnaraja MLA S A Ramdas on Saturday.

The vegetable vendors, as well as farmers, directly, sell vegetables to the consumers. Hundreds of people, including customers, farmers and vendors gather at the market from early hours to noon, everyday.

Due to lack of space, it was difficult to maintain social distancing and other guidelines issued by the government, at the market area. Thus, the authorities decided to shift the market to the exhibition grounds.

The vendors asked, is it possible to contain the spread of the COVID-19, if the market is shifted? “No customer is coming to the exhibition grounds. It is unscientific to shift the market. We will not shift to the new place,” the vendors said. However, the farmers shifted to the new venue.

According to MCC Commissioner Gurudatta Hegde, the market has been shifted to Dasara Exhibition Grounds to ensure people’s safety, as per the orders of Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G Sankar. The people have to follow the guidelines and maintain social distancing, he added.