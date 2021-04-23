Ventilator availability to be raised 10 times, Karnataka CM directs

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has directed the health department to increase the availability of ventilators by 10 times and steps have been initiated towards this, Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar said here on Friday.

Private hospitals have been asked to establish make-shift hospitals in this regard.

The minister said that there are some issues with the exaggeration of the availability of ICU beds and ventilators.

He said, “In 15 days, at least 2,000 make-shift ICU beds will be ready, 800 of which will have ventilators. In Victoria hospital campus alone, 250 ICU beds will be set up and in another new building, 150-200 ICU beds will be arranged, out of which, 100 will have ventilators. Make-shift hospitals will also be set up at Bowring, Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Chest Diseases and NIMHANS.”

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

“We are getting 10,000 to 20,000 vials of Remdesivir on a daily basis. The Centre has allocated additional 25,000 vials. I have also spoken to Biocon MD Kiran Mazumdar Shaw to supply 10,000 vials in 10 days and another 50,000-60,000 vials within a month. We are trying to directly procure two lakh vials from abroad. We are seeking the Centre’s approval for this,” he said.

Later in the day, Sudhakar held a video conference with district health officers, heads of medical colleges, district surgeons, and other health officials of all districts, and instructed them to monitor the positivity rate.

People in home isolation can call 1912 to seek help and guidance, he said.