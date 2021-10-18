Veteran Kannada actor Shankar Rao passes away

Veteran Kannada actor Shankar Rao passes away

Hailing from Tumakuru, Rao began his acting career in theatre

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Oct 18 2021, 22:22 ist
  • updated: Oct 19 2021, 04:46 ist
Shankar Rao. Credit: DH Photo

Veteran Kannada actor Shankar Rao passed away due to age-related issues, here on Monday. He was 84.

Popular for playing the character Boss Balaraju in the super hit Kannada serial Paapa Pandu, Rao had a long stint in television and cinema.

Hailing from Tumakuru, Rao began his acting career in theatre and even started his own theatre group called "Kalakshetra."

After entering cinema in the 1970s, he was regularly cast in comic and supporting roles. Some of his major projects include Appu (2002), Milana (2007) and Sidlingu (2012).

The Kannada film and television industries condoled his death.

 

Karnataka
Cinema
Kannada cinema

