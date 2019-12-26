VHP to counter 'misinformation' on CAA at M'luru meet

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad will seek to counter the 'wrong and false campaign' and 'misinformation' regarding Citizenship Amendment Act in Mangaluru, which witnessed violence during anti-CAA protests. A three-day meeting kicks off in the city on Friday.

During the conclave - its Prabandh Samiti as well as Pranyasi Mandal meetings from December 27 to December 29 - are being attended by over 300 VHP workers from all over the country. It will deliberate on CAA, Ram Mandir and the “two big challenges of religious conversion by Christian missionaries and gau hatya (cow slaughter)”.

Women's safety will be another issue to be discussed by the VHP, for which it will take up the “task of how to improve Hindu Sanskar, how to re-establish Hindu values in the society, so that women are respected in all walks of life.

“That is a very important agenda for this meeting,” said VHP secretary general Milind Parande in a press statement. During the meet, the VHP will plan to increase the number of its service projects.

The VHP has said that the CAA has been brought in to give justice to millions of Hindus with whom historical wrong was done at the time of partition.

“VHP will do everything, so that these Hindus receive citizenship”, it said.

VHP will organise awareness programmes to tell public the “good things about CAA” like there is “no discrimination” in it.

The statement said that the central government should form a system, may be a board or trust for the Ram mandir in Ayodhya. “It should be an independent system. The temple should not be built by the government, but by the society’s money. It should be built according to the model popularised during the Ram Janmabhoomi agitation,” it said.