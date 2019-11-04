Video clip not admissible in court: BJP's N Ravi Kumar

The BJP, which is on the defensive following Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s video leak, said that the clip submitted by the Congress to the Supreme Court was not admissible under the Evidence Act, as its authenticity was yet to be certified.

Addressing a news conference, BJP general secretary N Ravi Kumar lashed out at Opposition leader Siddaramaiah for politicising the issue. "Such strategies are not new for 'CD Siddaramaiah'," he said, calling the video CD submitted to the court as a 'fraud CD'. The BJP is not afraid of these scare tactics, he said.

The BJP assumed power only due to the bitterness between the coalition partners Congress and JD(S). Even Siddaramaiah had spoken about collapse of the coalition government after Lok Sabha elections, he added.