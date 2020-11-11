Video featuring Puneeth Rajkumar to promote tourism in Chamarajangar

In an effort to promote the tourism destinations and religious places in Chamarajanagar district, the district administration has created a publicity video titled 'Cheluva Chamarajanagara', with a tagline 'Land of Tigers', which will be released soon.

The 4.15 minute video has a brief message by actor Puneeth Rajkumar, who is also the ambassador of Chamarajanagar district, said Deputy Commissioner M R Ravi, after releasing a 28-second teaser, here, on Wednesday.

The DC said, "This was an effort to boost tourism activities in the district. The video would be officially launched soon." He also thanked actor Puneeth Rajkumar for his cooperation.

However, a 4.18 minute video is already being circulated on the social media before its official launch, having Chamarajanagar district administration's name. The authorities are yet to confirm.