Video of Karnataka landslide goes viral on social media, authorities say 'no complaints received'

Video clippings of massive landslides coupled with loud noise beneath the ground and water flowing from the hillock near Ramanakolli in Jodupala, Kodagu district are circulating on social media.

However, Ananya Vasudev of the District Disaster Management Authority said that neither the district administration nor the control room has received any complaints on the same. "No one from the area called us and informed us of the massive landslide and water flowing from the hillock near Jodupala," he clarified.

Ban on heavy vehicles

On the other hand, the district administration has banned the movement of heavy vehicles, especially lorries and trucks, on Madikeri-Mekeri-Appangala- Talathmane Road. However, buses are allowed to ply on the stretch. After the concrete slab of the retaining wall of the DC's office in Madikeri was collapsed adjacent to the Madikeri-Mangaluru road, the vehicles have been diverted via Mekeri road to reach Talathmane to connect the Madikeri-Mangaluru road.

The road stretch at Mekeri has developed cracks. Hence, the movement of heavy vehicles has been banned.