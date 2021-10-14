Video shows 'groupism' in Congress, says Union minister Khuba

Reacting to the viral video involving discussion between Congress leaders MA Saleem and V S Ugrappa with regard to alleged corruption in the party, Union Minister of State for Chemicals, Fertilizers and New & Renewable Energy Bhagwanth Khuba taunted that it was the real culture of Congress party and both the leaders have told the truth.

Speaking to media persons here on Wednesday, he said, there is 'groupism' in Congress party and the conversation is the best example for it. There are many factions in Congress party such as the Siddaramaiah faction, D K Shivakumar faction.

"The two leaders of Congress discuss corruption in the party and we have to accept it. BJP leaders are not speaking about it. KPCC President D K Shivakumar must respond to the conversation," he added.

