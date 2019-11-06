Videogate fallout: CM restricts mobile phone use

Stung by the videogate episode, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa is said to have restricted the use of mobile phones for visitors at his residence. As a result, visitors have to deposit their phones with the security staff before meeting him.

According to sources, the oral instructions issued to the police came into force from Tuesday. Save VIPs and trusted aides of the chief minister, none of the other party workers or visitors with grievances is allowed to carry mobile phones while meeting the chief minister.

The decision came a few days after a clandestinely shot video of an internal BJP meeting was leaked, in which Yediyurappa is heard venting his ire at party leaders, and even suggesting that Union Home Minister Amit Shah was involved in the defection of Congress-JD(S) legislators.