Videos released by cops spurred decision: Bommai

Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai has said that the state government decided to withdraw the compensation announced for the families of the persons killed in police firing after the police released the video of violence, reports DHNS from Udupi.

Two persons were killed after the police opened fire to quell protest against Citizenship (Amendment) Act in Mangaluru on December 19.

Speaking at a programme in Udupi on Wednesday, Bommai said that the inquiry into the violence during protests would be completed shortly. "If the deceased are found innocent, the families will be paid compensation immediately. There have been concerns from several quarters about offering compensation without proper investigation into the matter," Bommai said.