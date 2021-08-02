Vidhana Soudha sound engineer Mukundan no more

Mukundan, a sound engineer at Vidhana Soudha, who ensured all MLAs are heard in the Assembly, passed away last week in Bengaluru due to post-Covid complications.

He is survived by his wife and two sons. Hailing from Chalakudy in Thrissur in Kerala, the 79-year-old Mukundan joined the Electrical sub-division at Vidhana Soudha way back in 1971 as an electrical engineer.

Since then, Mukundan had been controlling the acoustics system of the Assembly hall that was imported from the United Kingdom.

The passion and commitment of Mukundan were such that the state government retained Mukundan at the job even after his retirement through special order as there were none who could handle the system as effectively as Mukundan.

The acoustics system of the Vidhana Soudha was designed by Tannoy Products Ltd of England at the special request of then chief minister Kengal Hanumanthaiah.

Starting as early as 8 in the morning, Mukundan and his colleagues managed the mikes and speaker system till 7 pm.