Vijayapura's measures hailed; 36K returnees identified

DHNS
DHNS, Vijayapura,
  • Apr 04 2020, 21:32 ist
  • updated: Apr 04 2020, 22:32 ist
The Vijayapura district administration's efforts in combating the COVID-19 pandemic has earned accolades from the district in-charge secretary during the review meeting on COVID-19.

District Secretary J Ravishankar was all praise for the district administration's initiative to collect details of about 36,000 people who have returned from the coronavirus-affected states and the districts and keep a strict vigil on them.

Impressed by the Vijayapura model, Ravishankar told reporters that the district administration has set a fine example for others to follow.

"The Vijayapura district administration, acting swiftly, kept a vigil on the people movement on the borders, post-lockdown. The administration identified no less than 36,000 people, including those who returned from Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi, and is strictly monitoring the health of returnees," the district secretary said.

Vijayapura
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Karnataka
