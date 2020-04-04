Vijayapura's measures hailed; 36K returnees identified

The Vijayapura district administration's efforts in combating the COVID-19 pandemic has earned accolades from the district in-charge secretary during the review meeting on COVID-19.

District Secretary J Ravishankar was all praise for the district administration's initiative to collect details of about 36,000 people who have returned from the coronavirus-affected states and the districts and keep a strict vigil on them.

Impressed by the Vijayapura model, Ravishankar told reporters that the district administration has set a fine example for others to follow.

"The Vijayapura district administration, acting swiftly, kept a vigil on the people movement on the borders, post-lockdown. The administration identified no less than 36,000 people, including those who returned from Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi, and is strictly monitoring the health of returnees," the district secretary said.