Vijayendra visited Delhi for ED probe, alleges Yatnal

Asking Yediyurappa to keep distance from sycophants, Yatnal urged the septuagenarian to retire from politics

  • Jun 06 2021, 00:16 ist
  • updated: Jun 06 2021, 03:28 ist
Basanagouda Patil Yatnal. Credit: DH Photo

Former Union minister and BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, who is at loggerheads with Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, said on Saturday that the party’s state vice-president B Y Vijayendra had visited Delhi early this week to face the Enforcement Directorate (ED) enquiry, and not to meet the party leadership.

“The ED had summoned him (Vijayendra) to Delhi to enquire about the source of funds parked in Mauritius and the transfer of large sums of money to Kia company,” Yatnal, the Bijapur City MLA told reporters.

“Why would the party top brass talk to the state vice president on Covid and internal matters when there is a chief minister and the party’s state president? Why would they pick only Vijayendra when there are nine vice presidents (of the party) in the state,” Yatnal questioned. He added that the reports of the meeting between the party’s central leaders and Vijayendra were far from the truth.

Asking Yediyurappa to keep distance from sycophants, Yatnal urged the septuagenarian to retire from politics.

