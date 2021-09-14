Villagers demand liquor outlet's closure by not sending their girls to school in unique protest

Villagers of Bellikoppa in Sagar taluk have resorted to a unique protest demanding the closure of Mysore Sales International Limited (MSIL) liquor outlet in the village.

Parents have told the school teachers that they would not send their daughters to attend the classes till the liquor outlet is closed down.

Despite the opposition from villagers, the excise department issued a licence for the establishment of Mysore Sales International Limited liquor outlet in the village. In order to put pressure on the authorities concerned to close down the liquor outlet, villagers decided not to send female students to the school.

They had staged a protest in the village on September 13.

Members of various organisations staged a protest in the premises of the assistant commissioner's office in the city on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Taluk Pragatipara Yuva Okkuta President Ramesh Keladi said when there was an attempt to start a liquor outlet in the village, the then assistant commissioner V C Prasanna had issued an order stating that liquor outlet can't be opened there as per the norms.

Block Congress President B R Jayanth demanded the authorities concerned to book a criminal case against the set up of liquor outlet for violating the order. Disciplinary action must be initiated against revenue department staff.

KPCC Secretary Rajanandini Kagodu said the violation of the order has led to suspicion.

Former District Congress Committee president Ti Na Srinivas and others took part in the protest.

Our safety, education both important: Students

Girl students of Bellikoppa village in Sagar taluk told that they have decided not to attend the classes as they have to pass through the liquor outlet to go to the school.

"But our parents would be highly disappointed. So, we would skip the classes till the shop is closed. Our safety is as important as education."

