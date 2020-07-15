Villagers discontent with environmentalist Kamegowda

Discontentment between environmentalist Kamegowda and the residents of Dasanadoddi village has come to the fore, with both knocking the doors of the police station and the Deputy Commissioner’s office.

Dasanadoddi residents alleged that Kamegowda did not dig any pond or lake as projected, but dug only pits. “This was not of any use to the people of the village, but became difficult for the cattle to graze. Kamegowda behaves as if the hillocks are his personal property. He has been harassing the people of the village,” they

complained.

They alleged that Kamegowda has lodged a police complaint against them, for no reason. “We will stage a protest against him. We will lodge a complaint at the DC’s office,” said D K Shashikumar, of the village.

However, Kamegowda said, “I am facing trouble from some people of the village. After the Prime Minister mentioned my work in his speech, they are conspiring against me. They have been displaying old hatred. I have lodged a complaint against them at Belakawadi police station.”

Belakawadi Police clarified that Kamegowda has given an oral complaint. The police personnel will visit the village and advise the people, the police said.

Deputy Commissioner Dr M V Venkatesh said, “The discontentment, brewing between Kamegowda and the villagers, is true. I have told the assistant commissioner and tahsildar to convene a meeting and sort out the issue. Due to hatred against him, the people should not say that he has not constructed any pond. Only after inspecting the ponds and lakes constructed by him, we submitted a report to the government.”