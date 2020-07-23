Villagers refuse to allow final rites, body taken back to Bengaluru

The residents of Hanchipura in Nanjangud taluk did not allow to perform the final rites of a 81-year-old man and sent back his body to Bengaluru, on Wednesday night.

Bengaluru-based Shilpa Jatti owns a farm between Hosavidu and Hanchipura villages in the taluk. Her father Jagadish died and the family brought the body in an ambulance to the farm to perform final rites on Wednesday. But, the villagers, who suspected it to be a Covid death, stopped the family from performing the finals rites.

Despite intervention of the local police, the villagers did not allow the family to conduct the cremation. With no other option, the family members shifted the body back to Bengaluru.

Panic gripped for a while, as there were heated arguments between the family members and the villagers. The villagers attacked a few vehicles and also assaulted Police Head Constable Manohar.

Hulahalli Police filed a case against 15 members and took six persons into custody.

Superintendent of Police C B Ryshyanth and DySP Prabhakar Rao Shinde visited the village.