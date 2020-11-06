Vinay Kulkarni served lemon rice in Central Prison

Vinay Kulkarni served lemon rice in Central Prison

Raju Gavali
Raju Gavali, DHNS, Belagavi,
  • Nov 06 2020, 13:22 ist
  • updated: Nov 06 2020, 13:23 ist
CBI officers arrest Vinay Kulkarni in Dharwad. Credit: DH Photo

Congress leader Vinay Kulkarni who was in in judicial custody in connection with the alleged murder of Dharwad Zilla Panchayat Member Yogeshgouda was served 'chitranna' (lemon rice) as breakfast on Friday.

A Court in Dharwad sent Kulkarni into judicial custody and he was brought to the Central Prison Hindalga on Thursday evening. Kulkarni has been housed in a quarantine cell in accordance with Covid-19 protocols.

Kulkarni was served breakfast at 7 am and no outside food was allowed, sources said.

Kulkarni will be produced before the court in Dharwad through video conference at 11:30 am.
 

Vinay Kulkarni
Karnataka
murder
Crime
Congress

