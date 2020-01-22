Violation of norms? Karnataka fund allocation list for flood relief features BJP workers

In what appears to be a violation of norms leading to impropriety, funds meant for flood relief works were released in the names of former ministers, BJP district presidents and other organisations affiliated to the ruling party.

As per norms, funds are usually released to different Assembly constituencies. Officials of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj (RDPR) Department, who confirmed that such a letter with recommendation to release funds to some BJP workers was issued, say that a revised order has ensured that funds are released as per requirement to respective Assembly constituencies.

Funds to the tune of Rs 223 crore was approved by RDPR department to take up repair works of rural roads and bridges damaged by one of the worst floods in recent memory. In the annexures attached to the communication between Principal Secretary and chief engineer of RDPR, names of presidents of local BJP units, members of BJP’s Raitha Morcha, Yuva Morcha and other units feature, with the amount listed against their names.

According to documents accessed by DH, 15 of the 142 names in the annexures to whom funds around Rs 15 crore was allocated were office-bearers of BJP in their respective local units.

Leader of the Opposition in Legislative Council S R Patil, who filed a complaint with chief secretary T M Vijay Bhaskar over the issue, said that such funds should be released under heads of different constituencies. “Apart from recommendations to release funds in BJP workers’ names, they have also recommended funds to areas which were not at all affected,” Patil said.

He suspected more irregularities in the funds released, as many works had to be taken up without tender process considering the immediacy of works. “The funds Karnataka has received for relief is itself paltry, compared to the extent of damages. Even these funds are being used based on party loyalties,” he alleged.

According to officials, the department issued another government order after being alerted of the “impropriety” on the part of officers who failed to check the list of elected representatives provided by the minister.

A subsequent communication from the department clarified that funds were earmarked constituency-wise. “The department also imposed conditions that all CEOs should double-check action plans, to ensure works done are in order,” sources added.