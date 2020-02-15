Virupapura Gadde resort owners get a week's time to vacate

Deputy Commissioner P Sunil Kumar on Friday warned that district administration will carry out the eviction and demolition of the unauthorised resorts located at Virupapura Gadde, a tiny hillock surrounded by Tungabhadra river, if the owners fail to vacate the place in a week.

The deputy commissioner told reporters, “The Supreme Court, in its verdict, has clearly stated that the question of legality or otherwise does not arise as the area falls under Unesco World Heritage site. Hence, the resort owners should ask the tourists to vacate the place and stop taking advanced bookings. The district administration will issue an advisory to tourists asking them not to venture into the island.”

According to the Supreme Court order, Virupapura Gadde should not be used for any other purpose other than agriculture. The district administration would take necessary steps to implement the order, the DC added.

Following the Supreme Court’s direction, an official team led by the commissioner of Hampi Development Authority, assistant director Tourism department and Gangavathi tahsildar on Friday visited Virupapur Gadde and impressed upon the owners to vacate resorts on their own in a week’s time. Public announcement through beating of drum was carried out to this effect.

The district administration and the Hampi Authority, following the complaints of illegal activities in resorts, were out to evict the resorts four years back. A few owners had moved the court against the eviction move.