Virus fear grips Dharwad village; 23 contacts of a patient test positive

Fear has gripped the residents of Morab village in Navalgund taluk, Dharwad district, after 23 contacts of Patient 6222 tested positive for novel coronavirus as the district saw its biggest single-day spike of 34, in the last 24 hours (ending at 5 pm on Monday).

According to official sources, Patient 6222, a 59-year-old man from Morab, has infected a total of 24 persons, which includes a nine-year-old boy who’d tested positive for the virus on Saturday.

What’s more disturbing is the fact that as many as nine contacts of the super spreader (P-6222) are aged 55 and above. A 65-year-old man, said to have contracted the virus from P-6222, died at the designated Covid hospital on Sunday.

Sources said, Patient 6222 had travelled to Delhi to bring his daughter back. After he returned home, he had developed Covid-19 symptoms and visited the PHC and later KIMS. His throat swab sample returned positive for Covid-19 on June 11. Four days later, an eight-year-old boy of his family tested positive. On Monday, throat swab samples of 23 of his contacts returned positive for the virus.

This apart, three family members of Patient-6255 have contracted virus. Also seven interstate travellers, who are undergoing institutional quarantine, have tested positive for Covid-19. Monday’s cases have taken the district’s Covid tally to 155.

Six more JSW staff test positive

Meanwhile, the Covid-19 surge continued in Jindal’s Toranagallu-based steel plant and townships. Six JSW workers - four from Hosapete and one each from Ballari and Kudligi - are among the 24 fresh infections reported from Ballari district on Monday.

JSW and its townships cluster alone have reported more than 100 infections in the past one week.

Of the remaining cases reported in the last 24 hours, contract tracing is underway for nine cases recorded in Hosapete, four cases have interstate and inter-district travel history while three are ILI cases. With Monday’s cases, the district’s tally has shot up to 220.

Kalaburagi continued to see a flurry of infections. The district recorded 48 fresh infections. Of which, 39 are Maharashtra returnees. Raichur, Yadgir and

Bidar districts reported cases in double digits while Koppal saw five new cases in the last 24 hours.

Dakshina Kannada reported 23 new cases on Monday. All but one are UAE returnees.