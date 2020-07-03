Virus spreads its tentacles as 19 dists see cases in two digits

The novel coronavirus is fast spreading its tentacles in the districts as new infections continued to soar in the virus-hit Ballari, Dakshina Kannada, Kalaburagi and Tumakuru districts. As many as 19 districts, excluding Bengaluru which recorded six short of 1,000 cases on Friday, have reported new cases in two digits with the four aforementioned districts going past the half-century mark.

Ballari, the Covid-19 hotspot, saw its second highest single-day spike of 99 cases in the last 24 hours. Friday’s cases have taken Ballari’s case count to 1,118.

Four health workers, including one from VIMS and three Jindal steel plant employees, are among the new cases reported in the district.

As many as 20 people with influenza-like illness, 46 contacts of the infected and six Ranchi (Jharkhand) returnees have tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, Deputy Commissioner S S Nakul told reporters. A 50-year-old woman from Devinagar in Ballari with co-morbid condition of chronic kidney disease, died at the designated Covid hospital on Thursday. The district’s death toll has reached 34.

Dakshina Kannada became the fifth district in Karnataka to log 1,000-plus Covid cases. The district on Friday recorded 97 cases. According to the district administration, 28 ILI cases. 25 contacts of the previously diagnosed persons, three international arrivals are among the Friday’s cases. Contact tracing is underway for six patients.

The district also saw its 16th Covid-19 fatality with a 47-year-old man from Madikeri losing his battle against the virus at the Wenlock district hospital in Mangaluru. According to Deputy Commissioner Sindhu Roopesh, the man died due to multiple organ failure.

A doctor at D N Doddi PHC in Maluk taluk of Kolar has tested positive for the virus on Friday. She’s is believed to have contracted the Covid-19 from her doctor-husband. Two health workers deputed on Covid duty at Jalappa Hospital also tested positive for coronavirus. The district hospital is witnessing a steady rise in infection among the medical and health workers, sparking a concern among the Health department officials.

A staff nurse from Chincholi government hospital is among the 28 fresh infections reported from Bidar district.

Sr’patna govt hosp sealed

Meanwhile, the government hospital in Srirangapatna, Mandya district, was sealed on Friday after a clerk and a Group-D employee tested positive for the virus. More than 10 staff, including doctors, nurses and the sanitation workers, have been quarantined following the incident. The hospital will remain sealed for next three days, chief medical officer Dr P Maruthi told reporters.