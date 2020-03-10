Vishwanath hits out at Ramesh Kumar

Former minister A H Vishwanath sought the arrest of former Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar for his alleged statements against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Vishwanath, now a BJP leader, termed Ramesh Kumar's statement that ‘all Muslims should unite to kick out PM Narendra Modi’ is dangerous.

“Being a responsible people’s representative and who claims himself as secular and progressive, Ramesh Kumar should understand that he is going against the Constitution, by inciting the people on communal lines to spread hatred. Modi is a global leader and represents the biggest democracy in the world. The government should not remain silent, now. The State government should file a case against Ramesh Kumar and put him behind bars," Vishwanath said.

Vishwanath said, the opposition parties, including Congress, are exploiting Muslims and there is a danger of orphaning them in the process. “