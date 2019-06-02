Vishwanath offers to quit as JD(S) chief

JD(S) state president A H Vishwanath on Sunday said he wanted to resign from his position taking moral responsibility for the party’s debacle in the Lok Sabha elections and that he would announce his decision soon.

Speaking to DH, Vishwanath said, “I was ready to resign twice earlier. But, party supremo H D Deve Gowda had stopped me. I will meet Deve Gowda soon and convey my decision. However, I am yet to decide when to resign”, he said.

Replying to a question, he said, “There is no connection between the urban local body elections and my decision to resign. As the president of the party, I will take moral responsibility for the party’s failure and resign.”