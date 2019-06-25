Vishwanath wants Madhu to replace him

JD(S) leader A H Vishwanath on Tuesday said he has recommended Madhu Bangarappa’s name for the state party president’s post.

“I have recommended Madhu Bangarappa for the post. He is young and energetic. There is also a possibility of appointing party MLC M B Farooq to the post. Deve Gowda (party president) will take the decision,” he told reporters.

Madhu Bangarappa is currently JD(S) youth wing president and he is close to Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy.

Vishwanath recently resigned as JD(S) state president owning moral responsibility for the party’s defeat in the Lok Sabha polls. He is said to be upset with the party leadership for neglecting him. Vishwanath had recently threatened to quit as MLA if the party insists him to continue as state party chief.

Vishwanath is JD(S) MLA from Hunsur Assembly constituency.