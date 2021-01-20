Vishwanath warns Siddaramaiah of boycotting from Kuruba community

BJP MLC A H Vishwanath warned opposition party leader Siddaramaiah of boycotting from Kuruba community if he continues to speak against the padayatra launched by Kaginele Gurupeetha Sri Niranjanandapuri Swami demanding Scheduled Tribe (ST) tag for Kuruba community.

In a press conference, here, on Wednesday, Vishwanath said, Siddaramaiah had said that the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) funded the padayatra. “Siddaramaiah has claimed that Kaginele Swami has taken money from RSS for padayatre,” he said.

“Niranjanandapuri Swami is our community religious head and the allegation against the Mutt from a former Chief Minister belonging to the community is very unfortunate. Siddaramaiah has forgotten that he became Chief Minister through the mutt and people united through the mutt. You don’t know mutt and the Swamiji’s contributions. You have no respect towards the Mutt,” Vishwanath said.

“The statement against the community head is not good for your personality. Criticise anything Vishwnath, Eshwarappa but, we don’t accept criticism of the Swamiji. You are very small and unfortunate,” he said.

Vishwanath criticised, “Mysuru Siddaramaiah, who wears white dress, does not understand the problems faced by Kurubas in North Karnataka.”

Warning Siddaramaiah not to mislead the people, Vishwanath said, “If you are interested then join hands for agitation, if you are not then keep quiet. Don’t mislead the people and misleading the people is not a quality of any leaders,” he said.