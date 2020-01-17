Vishwas, Shruthi steal show in vet varsity convocation

Vishwas K M of Veterinary College, Bengaluru, and Shruthi Valsan of Hassan stole the limelight with 10 golds each in BVSc & AH, at the 11th convocation of Karnataka Veterinary, Animal and Fisheries Sciences University, here on Friday.

Sachin Kondagurali and Shivani Mamane of Veterinary College, Bidar, clinched six and five gold medals respectively, while Varun Shastri and Shravya B L, students of Hassan Veterinary College bagged four medals apiece.

As many as 113 UG and PG students were awarded gold medals. A total

of 312 students received degrees.

Agriculture, Cooperation and Farmer Welfare department, CEO, Ministry of Agriculture Ashok Dalwai gave away the medals to the deserving students.

Animal Husbandry Minister Prabhu Chauhan, also Pro Chancellor of Karnataka Veterinary University, Vice Chancellor Prof H D Narayanaswamy and Registrar K C Veeranna, among others were present.