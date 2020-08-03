VIT students bag plum job offers from MNCs

Overcoming the challenges posed by Covid-19 pandemic, more than 100 BTech students from the Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) have secured 'Super Dream' placement offers with pay package of more than Rs 10 lakh per annum.

The campus placement at VIT which began on July 14 for the 2021 graduating batch had seven companies in the slot-1 of the 'Super Dream' companies such as Amazon, Paypal, D.E.Shaw India Pvt. Ltd., Morgan Stanley, AppDyamics, Udaan and WorkIndia.

According to the statement by the VIT, the entire recruitment process was done online and remotely. "The companies had the pre-placement talk, online test, technical and HR interviews, all of them were conducted online and remotely," the statement said. Students from all the four campuses of VIT took part in the recruitment process.

"Amazon has selected 11 students for internships, out of whom three got full time offers, Paypal -10, AppDynamics-5, Udaan- 1, WorkIndia -2, D EShaw India Pvt. Ltd-3 and Morgan Stanley-2. The highest offer was made by AppDynamics with Rs. 39.20 lakh as CTC for five students," Dr G Viswanathan, Chancellor of VIT said. This apart, Societe Generale selected 43 students with a CTC of Rs.13.12 lakh per year.

Students from the 2021 graduating batch who did their summer internships in companies have also got pre placement offers. Microsoft made seven such offers to the summer intern students with a CTC of Rs.44 lakh per annum. At present, this is the highest CTC offered by a company for the 2021 graduating batch in VIT.